Approved by the Council, Fluminense’s new shirt 3 will have shades of gray and garnet shield | Rio de Janeiro

Fluminense’s new third uniform was approved by the club’s Board of Directors in a vote held this Monday, in Laranjeiras. The piece produced by Umbro will be predominantly gray with maroon details, as reported by the newspaper “O Globo”. O ge found other details:

The print is formed by geometric figures in shades of gray, which give it a camouflage aspect. The shield will be monochromatic, in maroon, as in the special shirt by “October Rose”. The collar will be in a “V” shape. There will be two options of shorts, one gray, the other maroon. The exposed socks were gray in color.

1 of 2 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

The piece maintains the identity of third shirts designed by the supplier for other Brazilian clubs, such as Guild, saints and Chapecoense.

The new uniform was not unanimously approved. Of the board members present, 34 voted in favor and eight against, in what was the first face-to-face meeting of the CDel tricolor since the beginning of the pandemic – all the others had been by videoconference. The pieces were displayed for the councilors to view before the vote.

The shirt, which had previously been approved by the club’s marketing department, will be released soon, with no date announced and is scheduled to debut in November.

This will be the second shirt 3 produced by Umbro for Fluminense. The first, from September 2020, was green with details and orange and was quite successful among fans.

