Argentine newspaper highlights game ‘on and off the field’ in rooster game

After Atlético-MG’s defeat by Atlético-GO yesterday, by 2-1, which ended an unbeaten series of 18 games for Galo in the Brasileirão, the Argentine newspaper “Olé” highlighted that the team from Goiás had who play “on and off the field” to achieve victory.

The Argentine publication drew attention to what was done even before the ball rolled, when an Atlético-GO official poured coarse salt under the goalposts of one of the Antônio Accioly Stadium goals.

“Spired leader of Brasileirão, Atlético Mineiro was visiting Atlético Goianiense in Goiânia, who, before the game, had 25 points less and had not won at home for 10 games. The logic said one thing, but…”, the publication began .

“In addition to tactics and strategies, the local team appealed to faith and beliefs. Minutes before the start of the match, an assistant entered the field and placed coarse salt next to one of the posts. Football things, after losing, in the same goal Janderson and Oliveira scored and turned the game,” said “Olé”.

Situation in Brasileirão

With the defeat, Galo stopped at 56 points and saw the difference to vice-leader Flamengo, who has two games in hand, drop from 11 to 10 points at the end of the round – the rubro-negro team tied with Cuiabá in 0 to 0. Atlético-GO, in turn, reached 34 points and took 11th place.