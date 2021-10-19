Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique defraud Flamengo in the first semi game of the Copa do Brasil; Peter is doubt | Venetian Column



Pedro – Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Published 10/18/2021 18:22

Coach Renato Gaúcho already knows that he won’t be able to count on Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique to take Athletico-PR this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, in Curitiba, for the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The midfielder and striker did not recover in time from the muscle injuries and have no guaranteed presence even to play on the weekend, in the match against Fluminense, on Saturday, for the Brazilian Nationals.

Bruno Henrique is at a more advanced stage. This Monday, the striker did work in the field under the care of one of Flamengo’s physiotherapists. Arrascaeta is still following the Medical Department’s planning for treatment inside the Vulture’s Nest.

Besides Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique, Renato may not have Pedro. Embezzlement against Cuibá due to pain in his right knee, the striker has no confirmed presence to catch Hurricane and has great chances of being absent from the list of related members of the trip to Curitiba.

David Luiz, who is in the transition process after suffering a muscle injury, could no longer take the field on Wednesday because he is not registered for the Copa do Brasil. The defender is prepared to take Atlético-MG on the 30th, in a “decision” valid by Brasileirão, at Maracanã.

Flamengo finishes the preparation to catch Athletico-PR in training this Tuesday morning. In the afternoon, the delegation leaves for Curitiba and begins the concentration for the duel with the Hurricane.