Asteroid was responsible for the extinction of dinosaurs and the increase in snakes

Boa, rattlesnake, anaconda, coral reef. Brazil, one of the world champions in terms of biodiversity, has a series of snakes with different characteristics and habits. Some prefer trees, others spend their entire lives in underground tunnels, and other families do very well in the water.

But it was not always so. At least that’s what an article by researchers from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) published in Pls Biology. According to the survey, the increase in snake diversity and complexity only occurred after the mass extinction of the late Cretaceous period.

You already know the story. The asteroid that hit the planet and was responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs started a period of ecological opportunity in Earth’s history. And that goes for reptiles too.

According to the survey, of the nearly four thousand species of snakes, most originated after the event. To reach this result, the team analyzed information from 882 species of live snakes — many of them kept in museum collections — and applied a mathematical model to reconstruct their ancestors’ diets.

Michael Grundler, a researcher at UCLA and one of the study’s authors, said in an interview with Ars Technica that the team chose this method because it is rare to find snake fossils that could be studied. “

It’s not something like a large mammal or a large dinosaur that has four limbs and the bones are quite robust. With snakes, you have all these fragile vertebrae and the skull is very sensitive too.”

Under the new model, the most likely common ancestor for all existing snake species was an insectivore—which feeds on insects. Before mass extinction, there were probably snakes that ate rodents and other smaller animals. After the asteroid hit, however, most of these reptiles may have died, although this is still uncertain, according to the research.

Still, the study points out, the remaining snakes have diversified into many different species. This is likely because many niches (food and habitat) have been left open—ready to be occupied by new individuals. With the variety of snakes came increasing diversity in terms of diet.

Another article, published in BMC Ecology and Evolution, corroborates the researchers’ discovery, based on the genetic analysis of some – few – fossil records.

The new research also suggests that the increase in snake biodiversity was much smaller for most species as they settled in their new habitats. Despite this, when they settled into their new locations, they continued to adapt in a variety of ways. No wonder modern snakes have a huge and surprising variety of diets.

The success of snakes is important for the health of ecosystems, as they are responsible for controlling prey populations and helping humans to control pests.