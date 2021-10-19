At the CPI, advisor says that withdrawal of the study against chloroquine from the Conitec meeting was a ‘surprise’ | Covid’s CPI

In testimony to Covid’s CPI this Tuesday (19), Elton da Silva Chaves, representative of Conasems (National Council of Municipal Secretariats) with Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technology) said that the withdrawal of a study against chloroquine from the agenda of an agency meeting.

The hearing of the representative of Conasems must be the last one before the end of the work of the CPI of Covid. The report with the conclusion of the commission is expected to be presented and read this Wednesday (20). The opinion must be voted on next Tuesday (26).

On Oct. 7, Conitec would review the study against chloroquine and other ineffective remedies against Covid, championed by President Jair Bolsonaro and allies.

The CPI wants to know if the removal from the agenda had any political motivation. According to Elton Chaves, the decision came from Carlos Carvalho, coordinator of the group.

“We were surprised by Dr. Carlos Carvalho’s statement. Therefore, we request plausible justifications for the request to withdraw from the agenda”, he stated.

The representative of Conasems also said that the study had to be analyzed “by every appeal and need” to harmonize the guidelines for professionals who are treating patients with Covid-19.

“Municipal Health secretaries and secretaries need the assurance of a therapeutic guideline based on the best evidence. And, because of that, our dissatisfaction, our surprise of an important matter for society at that moment”, he said.

“We, at Conasems, were anxious in anticipation of already analyzing this document, it is an expectation of managers to have technical guidance so that they can organize the service and the professionals at the end. That’s why we were surprised,” he added.

According to the representative of Conasems, Conitec meetings were scheduled for October 6th and 7th. On the 6th, the appointment was carried out normally. On the 7th, when the meeting had already started, the postponement was announced. “It was withdrawn during the course of the meeting, which is why we were surprised,” he said.

According to him, the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, did not participate in the meeting. He pointed out that, during the meeting, Nelson Mussolini, representative of the National Health Council (CNS) at Conitec, stated that a note had been issued “from the Ministry of Health even before the manifestation of Dr. Carlos Carvalho requesting the removal from the agenda” .

Elton Chaves also stated that a new meeting has already been called to discuss the protocol on guidelines for the treatment of Covid-19. The meeting is scheduled for next Thursday (21).

To the senators, the representative of Conasems detailed that the study that indicated an opinion against the “Covid kit” was withdrawn from the agenda on the grounds that it was necessary to include new studies. Elton Chaves also said that, at the requested time, “the majority accepted the measure”.

Senators questioned the lack of reaction from other members of Conitec. “There will be studies every day, this is a pretext to delay,” said the president of the CPI, senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM).

“The passivity of the members of Conitec is amazing. A voice had to have been raised there, it’s not possible. What were you waiting for to debate this, to debate these drugs that killed people in Brazil?”, asked the senator.

“It is important to leave something very emphatic. If these drugs do not have records of therapeutic indication, they do not even have to be debated, they are not recommended”, answered Elton Chaves. He also reinforced that Conitec is an advisory body and acts only on demand from the Ministry of Health.

The representative of Conasems was also asked if there would be any political interference within Conitec. Chaves, stressing that he would only be responsible for the entity he represents, said that there is “autonomy and independence”.