Atento call center company suffers cyberattack in Brazil | Technology

The call center company Atento is the latest victim of cybercriminal attacks on corporations in Brazil in the past two weeks. On Sunday (18), the Spanish multinational announced that it had suffered a cyberattack on its systems in the country and that it temporarily interrupted services to local customers.

“In order to prevent any possible risk to our customers, we isolated the affected systems within Atento and interrupted our systems’ connections with customers. This resulted in a temporary interruption of service,” the company said in a statement.

Atento said its security team was able to identify the threat and that it was “working to contain it, acting to ensure the security of the affected environments before restoring them online.”

After Porto Seguro, on Thursday (14), and CVC, on the 2nd, this is the third cyber attack on large companies in the country in the last two weeks.

On Thursday (14), Porto Seguro reported having been the target of an attempted cyberattack, which caused instability in service channels and in some systems.

The newspaper Valor Econômico found that the insurance company’s employees, who were in the home office, had to continue their work in person at the offices due to system failures.

The cyberattack on CVC, which took place on a Saturday (2), made the company’s call center temporarily unavailable.

Atento did not inform the type of threat that affected its systems. The most common attacks on Brazilian companies have been ransomware, in which malicious codes infiltrate companies’ systems until they identify and encrypt servers with sensitive data, demanding ransom for their release, in most cases.

The list of publicly traded companies that have been victims of data hijacking attacks since the start of the pandemic includes Natura & Co, Braskem, Cosan, Embraer, Prudential, Westwing, JBS, Grupo Fleury and Lojas Renner.

