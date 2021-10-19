Atento telemarketing company suffers ransomware attack

And virtual attacks in Brazil make another victim. This Sunday (17th), Atento SA, a multinational call center, was the victim of a virtual kidnapping (ransomware) attack, which resulted in the company deactivating some of its systems to prevent possible data leak attempts, according to a statement. by the company to the market.

Atento, still in the statement to the market, claims to have isolated its systems, as well as the interruption of connections with its customers, to prevent the risk of leaking the company’s data. The company also warns that its cybersecurity team is already working to identify and contain the threat, and will restore its operations as soon as possible. Finally, Atento says it has not identified any leakage of its data, so far.

According to information released by TecMundo, Atento was hit by the Lockbit 2.0 ransomware, known in the world of digital threats for its speed in encrypting data from affected machines, and which was used in the attack suffered by Accenture in late August. Also according to the website, the company has six days to pay the ransom, otherwise the data will be made available for sale.

Attacks in Brazil

Digital attacks are on the rise in Brazil, with a Fortinet survey stating that, in the first half of 2021 alone, the occurrence of these scams in national territory has doubled compared to 2020, reaching 16.2 billion cases, with the large number of companies that have been appearing in the news as victims of these crimes, showing this fact to the public.

Last Thursday (14), Porto Seguro’s services were temporarily unavailable due to a virtual attack and, in early October, CVC and Submarino Viagens suffered a virtual kidnapping (ransomware) that made unavailable the services for the sale of the two companies.

In August, Lojas Renner also suffered a ransomware attack. The scam left the retailer’s website, e-commerce application and systems unavailable for a few days. After the restoration, the company claims that no data, whether from employees or customers, was compromised.

And in June, Grupo Fleury was also the victim of a ransomware attack, which made it impossible to carry out tests in the company’s laboratories for a few days.

Source: G1, TecMundo