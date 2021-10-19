Athletico x Flamengo: tickets are sold out for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal | Brazil’s Cup

Tickets for Athletico x Flamengo are sold out. The decree of the Municipality of Curitiba allows up to 50% of the capacity. As a result, the Arena da Baixada (with a total capacity of 42,372) can receive up to 21,186 fans. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, in Baixada .

Hurricane has about 13 thousand non-defaulting partners. Everyone is allowed to enter, but not everyone will go to the game. With that, the audience must be less than 20 thousand.

The club does not inform the number of tickets offered for sale, but the website for the purchase informs that all sectors are sold out. It is possible that Athletico has not sold the 21,186 chairs and has reserved a quota for potential new members.

Each ticket cost R$150 (half for R$75). At least in theory, only Athletico fans will have access to the game.

Athletico’s partners will stay in the lower sector of the Baixada, with no marked place, with entrances through Gates B (esplanade), G (esplanade), H (Getúlio Vargas) and O (Madre Maria).

Fans with separate tickets will be in the upper sector of the Arena da Baixada. They will access the stadium through Gates K and L (Coronel Dulcídio), and D and E (esplanade).

All fans – vaccinated or not – will need to present the RT-PCR or antigen test to detect the SARS-COV-2 virus with a negative result. The exam must be taken from 9:30 pm on this Monday.

Hurricane has a partnership with a laboratory, and each exam costs R$50 for a member and R$60 for a non-member.

For Athletico members

The Hurricane Partner will have access with a Smart Card and identification document with photo; if the member has not taken the test at the club’s partner laboratory, a printed copy of the negative report must also be submitted.

In order to maintain the distance, there will also be no places marked in the match. Members may occupy any seat in the lower ring, in order of arrival and keeping the distance as indicated in the chairs.

The access of the Hurricane Partners will be made through Gates B (esplanade), G (esplanade), H (Getúlio Vargas) and O (Madre Maria), according to the map above. VIP Members will access the stadium through Gates A (terrace) and S1 (parking).

Keep your distance as well as wearing masks throughout the game. According to the decree/sanitary rules, there will be no sale of food and beverages inside the stadium.

For fans who are not members