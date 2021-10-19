Atlético-MG goes to CBF against RJ referees and shoots Claus

Atlético-MG announced, this afternoon, that it will file a formal complaint with the CBF Ombudsman after complaints in the last two rounds of the Brazilian Championship.

On Twitter, the club released four terms that justify the measures – all of which involve the arbitration of the last matches.

The first item asks that “the same arbitration criteria be adopted in relation to practically identical bids”. Atlético bases the initiative on a play yesterday, in the duel against Atlético-GO, in which a penalty was denied to the Minas Gerais team after a possible hand on the ball by an athlete from the Goiás team.

“In the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship, for example, equivalent shots of the ball in the arm, within the area, had completely different decisions (Chapecoense vs. Fortaleza; Palmeiras vs. Internacional; and Atlético-GO vs. Atlético),” the club wrote.

Atlético still asks for the audios of the VAR regarding the game in question and, also, the match played against Santos last Wednesday (13) – against the São Paulo, Galo complains about an unmarked penalty in Zaracho.

The third item is intended for Raphael Claus, a FIFA referee representing the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) – he was responsible for the whistle in the defeat of Atlético-MG yesterday.

The team considers that Claus has shown “absolute lack of discretion, standard and transparency”. “Such conduct has caused strangeness in relation to the referee who did not score a penalty in favor of the Rooster in the Atlético-GO x Atletico game and did it, in identical moves, in the Atlético x Fluminense games, for the Copa do Brasil; and Santos x São Paulo , by Brasileirão”.

Finally, the club asks the CBF to prohibit the appointment of RJ referees (including even the VAR assistant) in team matches. The measure is linked to Flamengo, vice-leader of Brasileirão and great rival of Minas Gerais in the fight for the national title.

In this topic, Atlético emphasizes that the opposite must also be applied – the mandatory selection of referees who are not from the Minas Gerais federation in games played by Renato Gaúcho’s team.