Atlético-MG goes to CBF and asks for an adjustment in the refereeing of their games and Flamengo

Atlético-MG asks the CBF not to appoint referees from Rio de Janeiro in their games and for Minas Gerais to not whistle Flamengo matches

O Atlético-MG informed, this Monday (18), that will file with the CBF its dissatisfaction with the arbitration, as he feels hampered by decisions taken by the referees in their last games.

In the most recent bid, the club complains about an unmarked penalty in his favor in the 2-1 defeat to Atlético-GO last Sunday by Brasileirão.

In the play, after a cross by Nacho, the ball touches Gabriel Baralhas’s hand, inside the area. After consulting the VAR, referee Raphael Claus saw no irregularities and did not score the penalty.

In the statement, Atlético asks judges in Rio de Janeiro not to whistle their matches, demands adoption of the “same criteria in practically identical bids” and charges access to VAR audios.

See, below, the note published by Atlético-MG in full:

Atlético informs that it will file, today, October 18, a complaint with the CBF Ombudsman, as follows:

1. To demand that the same arbitration criteria be adopted in relation to practically identical bids. In the 27th round of the CBrazilian championship, for example, equivalent shots of the ball in the arm, inside the area, had completely different decisions (Chapecoense x strength; palm trees x International; and Atlético-GO x Athletic);

2. Charge so that Rooster has access to the VAR’s audios, regarding the unmarked penalty kicks in Atlético-GO vs Atlético matches; and Atletico x Santos;





3. To protest against the referee Raphael Claus for the absolute lack of criterion, standard and transparency in the decisions he has taken, in equivalent moves. Such conduct has caused strangeness in relation to the referee who did not score a penalty in favor of the Rooster in the Atlético-GO vs Atletico game and did so, in identical moves, in the Atlético vs Atlético matches Fluminense, for the Brazil’s Cup; and saints x São Paulo, fur brazilian;

4. To appeal to common sense, requesting the CBF not to appoint any RJ referee (not even VAR assistant) in Atlético games, nor representatives of MG, in games of the Flamengo. It should be noted that, of the last 16 games of Rooster, 12 had representatives of the Rio de Janeiro federation in the roles of VAR, AVAR or VAR Observer.