Atlético-MG has an 87.7% chance of being champion

The two main candidates for the title of the Brazilian Championship stumbled in the 27th round: the leader Atlético-MG lost to Atlético-GO by 2-1, while Flamengo drew 0-0 with Cuiabá at Maracanã. Even with the setback in Goiânia, Rooster is appointed with an 87.7% chance of winning the national competition. The study that points out this probability is from the Department of Mathematics of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

Already the Rubro-negro, vice leader, appears with only 11% chance of title. Fortaleza (3rd), Palmeiras (4th), RB Bragantino (5th) and Corinthians (6th) have less than 1% chance of finishing the Brasileirão with the cup.

At the bottom of the table Chapecoense is practically relegated. With a single victory in 27 games and only 13 points won, the team from Santa Catarina appears with 99.98% of playing in the Series B of the Brazilian Championship next season. Sport (18th) and Juventude (17th) appear with 63.4% and 61.7% risk of falling to the second division.

Despite being in 19th place, Grêmio appears with 57.1% of fall — a lower percentage than the two teams that are in front of it. However, the team from Rio Grande do Sul has two games less than Sport and Juventude. Against Atlético-MG, for the 19th round, scheduled for November 3 at Mineirão, and against Flamengo, still for the 2nd round, undated, at Arena do Grêmio.

Santos (15th) and Bahia (16th), which are the two teams that appear just above the relegation zone, have a 34.7% and 35.5% risk of falling to Serie B, respectively. Both have late games for the 23rd round: Peixe will host Fluminense at Vila Belmiro, on October 27th, and Bahia will play against Ceará, at Arena Fonte Nova, on the same day.

Check the tables:

title chance

Image: UFMG Reproduction

Fall risk