Atlético-MG improves campaign in the returno, but has a score below the leader of the 8th round | athletic-mg

Leader of Brasileirão, Atlético-MG lost the first game in a universe of 19 rounds. It was defeated by Atlético-GO. It remains at the top, with a 10-point advantage. Even with the stumble, it makes a better return start than the sprint in the first turn. There are 17 points in eight rounds, against 13 points.

When they started the Brazilian, Atlético already had three defeats in the first eight rounds. Afterwards, he didn’t lose anymore, until taking the turn for the Dragon. It is the best team in this returno, with one point more than Internacional and two ahead of Flamengo. On the other hand, in the 1st round, it was in fifth place.

By comparison, the leader of the eighth round of the Brazilian Nationals was Bragantino, with 18 points won (5 wins and 3 draws). Atlético’s return campaign is worse by one point (five wins, two draws and one loss).

1 of 2 Nacho and Nathan celebrate goal against Atlético-GO — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Nacho and Nathan celebrate goal against Atlético-GO — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Rooster in turn (8 rounds)

13 points

5th place

4 wins

1 tie

3 losses

10 goals scored

8 goals conceded

54.16% use

Rooster in return (8 rounds)

17 points

1st place

5 wins

2 draws

1 defeat

15 goals scored

6 goals conceded

70.8% use

Atlético can still be the champion of the 1st round of the Brazilian Nationals, something he only managed in 2012. They will face Grêmio, on November 3, for the 19th round, in a late game due to calls. Cuca’s team closed the first half of the 2021 points running as leader, totaling 39 points.

Eight years ago, Galo broke the record for scoring in the 1st round, with 43 points, but ended up runner-up, being overtaken by Fluminense in the 22nd round.

“Accidents will happen, as happened today, but we promise you to leave your life, your soul, your spirit inside. Sometimes you can’t get 100%, but we’ll try,” said Cuca, after the loss to Atlético -GO