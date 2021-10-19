Auxílio Brasil: Who will receive it? What the value? See what is known about the program that should replace Bolsa Família | Economy

Share this news on WhatsApp

The government’s new assistance program is born in a context in which Bolsonaro is facing a drop in popularity in a pre-election year – in 2022, Brazilians go to the polls to choose a new president.

MP do Auxílio Brasil is published in the Official Gazette

See what is known so far about the new social program:

The government hopes to start paying the new benefit already in November, the month in which there will be no new installments of the Emergency Assistance.

See the differences between Bolsa Família and Auxílio Brasil

Not. The government still needs to ensure the source of funds, as it will cost more than Bolsa Família.

The equation for getting the new social program back on its feet is not simple. With no funds in cash, the government has already increased the IOF to pay for Auxílio Brasil this year. For 2022, the government needs to approve the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório to make room in the spending ceiling and pay for Brazil Aid.

Bolsonaro sanctions law that allows the government to indicate income tax reform to fund Brazil Aid

In addition, in the strategy outlined by the government, the resources to pay for the program will come with the approval of the Income Tax reform – the measure only passed in the Chamber of Deputies. Therefore, the approval of the Senate will still be needed. The government wants to use the resources that will be obtained from the collection of profits and dividends to support the new aid.

See more details about the procedure later in this article

What happens to Bolsa Família?

When Auxílio Brasil starts to work, Bolsa Família will be revoked – that is, it ceases to exist.

What will be the value of the new aid?

The federal government intends to increase the benefit from the current R$189 paid by Bolsa Família to around R$300.

Government seeks resources to pay an average benefit of R$300, says minister

My income has increased. Will I lose help?

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, beneficiaries who have an increase in income to an amount that exceeds the limit for inclusion in the new program will receive another 24 months of payment, before being excluded.

How many families will receive the benefit?

Currently, Bolsa Família serves 14.6 million families. The government estimate is to expand the number of benefited families to 17 million.

The new aid will be paid to families in extreme poverty. Families in a situation of poverty will also be able to receive, as long as they have, among their members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21.

How will the registration be?

The government has not yet informed details of the operation, but it will be managed by the states and municipalities. The expectation is that the registers of Bolsa Família and the Cadastro Único will be used.

How should Auxílio Brasil work?

There will be nine modalities in the new social program.

Three benefits will form the “core core” of the program:

Early Childhood Benefit : for families with children up to 3 years old. The benefit must be paid per child in this age group and the limit will be five benefits per family.

: for families with children up to 3 years old. The benefit must be paid per child in this age group and the limit will be five benefits per family. Family Membership Benefit : for families with pregnant women or people aged 3 to 21 years old – currently, Bolsa Família limits the benefit to young people up to 17 years old. The government says the goal is to encourage this additional group to stay in school to complete at least one level of formal schooling. The limit will also be five benefits per family.

: for families with pregnant women or people aged 3 to 21 years old – currently, Bolsa Família limits the benefit to young people up to 17 years old. The government says the goal is to encourage this additional group to stay in school to complete at least one level of formal schooling. The limit will also be five benefits per family. Benefit from Overcoming Extreme Poverty: this benefit comes into play when, after computing the previous “lines”, the monthly per capita income of the family is still below the extreme poverty line. In this case, says the government, there will be no limitation related to the number of members of the family nucleus.

The other six benefits will already be paid to the current basis of Bolsa Família, according to the Ministry of Citizenship.

School Sport Aid : aimed at students aged between 12 and 17 years old who stand out in the Brazilian School Games and who are already members of Auxílio Brasil beneficiary families. The aid will be paid in 12 monthly installments to the student and in a single installment to the student’s family, says the Ministry of Citizenship.

: aimed at students aged between 12 and 17 years old who stand out in the Brazilian School Games and who are already members of Auxílio Brasil beneficiary families. The aid will be paid in 12 monthly installments to the student and in a single installment to the student’s family, says the Ministry of Citizenship. Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship : for students with good performance in academic and scientific competitions and who are beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. The transfer of the amount will be made in 12 monthly installments. There is no maximum number of beneficiaries per household.

: for students with good performance in academic and scientific competitions and who are beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. The transfer of the amount will be made in 12 monthly installments. There is no maximum number of beneficiaries per household. Child Citizen Assistance : according to the Ministry of Citizenship, it will be directed to the person responsible for a family with a child from zero to 48 months old who is able to obtain a source of income, but who cannot find a place in public or private day care centers in the partner network. The amount will be paid until the child reaches 48 months of life, and the limit per family unit will still be regulated.

: according to the Ministry of Citizenship, it will be directed to the person responsible for a family with a child from zero to 48 months old who is able to obtain a source of income, but who cannot find a place in public or private day care centers in the partner network. The amount will be paid until the child reaches 48 months of life, and the limit per family unit will still be regulated. Rural Productive Inclusion Aid : paid for up to 36 months to family farmers registered in the Cadastro Único. In the first year, after a three-month grace period, the payment will be conditional on the donation of food to socially vulnerable families assisted by the education and social assistance network. The municipalities will have to sign a term of adhesion with the Ministry of Citizenship.

: paid for up to 36 months to family farmers registered in the Cadastro Único. In the first year, after a three-month grace period, the payment will be conditional on the donation of food to socially vulnerable families assisted by the education and social assistance network. The municipalities will have to sign a term of adhesion with the Ministry of Citizenship. Urban Productive Inclusion Aid : whoever is on the payroll of the Auxílio Brasil program and proves a formal employment relationship will receive the benefit. Receipt is limited to one support per family.

: whoever is on the payroll of the Auxílio Brasil program and proves a formal employment relationship will receive the benefit. Receipt is limited to one support per family. Transition Compensation Benefit: for families that were on the Bolsa Família payroll and lost part of the amount received when switching to Auxílio Brasil. It will be granted during the period of implementation of the new program and maintained until the amount received by the family is greater than that of Bolsa Família or until it no longer meets the eligibility criteria.

How is the process of Auxílio Brasil?

A Provisional Measure (MP) sent by President Bolsonaro was published in the “Official Gazette of the Union” on August 10th. It has the force of law, but needs to be approved by deputies and senators within 120 days to be definitively valid.

How does the government intend to fund the new benefit?

With the fiscal crisis, the government does not have space in the budget to pay for Auxílio Brasil.

To fund the program this year, the economic team increased the rate of the IOF – Tax on Credit, Exchange and Insurance Operations or those related to Bonds or Securities.

Bolsonaro signs decree raising IOF

IOF: How Tax Increase Can Affect Your Pocket

The Federal Budget Secretariat (SOF) estimates that, if the value of the benefit is even R$300, the payment of Auxílio Brasil in November and December will cost R$9.37 billion to the public coffers. Part of this amount (R$7.7 billion) will be paid with a budget surplus from the Bolsa Família program and the other part (R$1.62 billion) with an increase in the IOF.

And what about financing in 2022?

For 2022, financing is more complex.

The economic team then needs to:

Approve the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório to make room in the budget for the new program:

The government wants to reduce spending on court orders for next year from R$89 billion to around R$40 billion. The proposal, in practice, makes room in the spending ceiling of R$ 50 billion for other expenses – among them, Auxílio Brasil. Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB), rapporteur of the PEC, has already read the favorable opinion. But the measure still needs to be voted on in committee.

And approve the Income Tax reform this year. The government says that Auxílio Brasil funds will be funded by taxing profits and dividends:

The Income Tax reform was only approved in the Chamber of Deputies and still needs the approval of the Senate. According to a projection by the Ministry of Economy, the budget for the social program needs to be increased by around R$ 26 billion. The government is counting on the resources of the reform not to hurt the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF), which states that every new government expenditure needs a source of revenue.

Income Tax: understand what can change in your pocket with the proposal approved by the Chamber

And if the government can’t finance the new program?

Without the definition of resources to fund Brazil Aid, allies of the Bolsonaro government have already indicated that can extend Emergency Assistance until the end of next year.