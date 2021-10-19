Average price exceeds R$100; gasoline goes up at the station

The average price of cooking gas exceeded R$ 100 for the first time last week, according to data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), being found in some locations at R$ 135 in the week of 10 to 16 October, as in Sinop, in the state of Mato Grosso. On average, the price was R$ 100.44.

The increase reflects Petrobras’ readjustment carried out on October 9 for LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), in the order of 7.2%, the same readjustment index for gasoline in the same period. The week before, the state-owned company had already announced a 9% increase for diesel oil, following the rise in oil prices on the international market.

The average price of a 13-kg cylinder was found at R$ 105.40 in the Midwest region, R$ 106.10 in the North region and R$ 103.67 in the South region. In the Southeast, the average price of the product was at R$98.86 and, in the Northeast, R$98.34.

Gasoline also advanced, after the increase announced by Petrobras, with the average price of a liter jumping from R$ 6.117 to R$ 6.321 from one week to another, an increase of 3.3%.

The highest price of gasoline continues to be registered in Bagé, in Rio Grande do Sul, at R$ 7,499 a liter, and the lowest was found at R$ 5,299 in Cotia, São Paulo.

Diesel prices remained practically stable last week, with the average price rising 0.3% compared to the previous week, to R$4.976 per liter.