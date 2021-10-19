Axie Infinity Updates Leaked: New Cryptocurrency Coming

The long-awaited version 2 of the Axie Infinity game will most likely be released by December 2021, but by then there is a lot of speculation about the new features and some seem to be coming true.

Axie Infinity’s new cryptocurrency?

It’s official, the game Axie Inifnity will have a new critpocurrency, the RON. It will be used in the payment system called “Ronin”, currently used by players.

Ronin’s official block explorer shows the message “RON is coming soon”.

We don’t know what the implementation will be, however, it is expected that the token will be used to pay transaction fees to move characters, AXS, SLP and other currencies like ether.

It is worth remembering that Ronin is being used as if it were a “PIX” in some countries, such as the Philippines, where the SLP began to replace state money in some businesses.

New design and features on the cards

The developers purposely leaked the design of Axie’s new cards, we can see a change in colors and a more striking description:

It was speculated that many cards would be banned or replaced, especially zero energy cost cards.

However, new images leaked on WhatsApp groups and Discord servers linked to the game show cards with a cost of 0 being used in battles.

We can notice a new graphical interface with different cards and a scenario with more elements, including a kind of tree trunk that seems to be an accessory added to the game mechanics.

On the right side is also noticeable what appears to be a new character with 10 HP. We don’t have details about the usefulness of these new items in the game or where they will be applied, whether in battle mode, adventure mode or something completely new.

The new version is expected to have an exploration mode, where players can walk through a digital world, battle with other players and explore environments.

