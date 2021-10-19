B3 (B3SA3) acquires Neoway for R$1.8 billion

(Disclosure)

B3 (B3SA3) announced on Tuesday (19) the celebration of the purchase of 100% of the share capital of Neoway Tecnologia Integrada Assessoria e Negócios, a technology company specializing in big data analytics and artificial intelligence for business.

The total value of the acquisition will be R$1.8 billion and the funds will come from B3’s cash.

B3 will submit the acquisition to the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, to be called in due course.

The closing of the transaction is subject to approval by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

Founded in 2002, Neoway is one of the largest big data analytics and artificial intelligence companies in Latin America.

The company offers solutions that generate greater productivity and precision in decision-making in sales and marketing, credit, fraud prevention, compliance and legal intelligence.

Neoway has more than 450 employees in three offices, more than 500 clients, and has projected net income of R$190 million for 2022.

According to a statement, the acquisition is in line with B3’s strategy to develop data and analytics products for the financial and capital markets, as well as credit and retail, serving both financial clients and clients in other markets.

Bradesco BBI says that the purchase of Neoway of 9.5 times the firm’s value (EV) on sales is reasonably above that paid by other software or technology companies. Even so, the bank says it sees the transaction as qualitatively positive.

