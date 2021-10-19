B3 buys Neoway, specialized in artificial intelligence and data analysis, for R$ 1.8 billion – Economy

THE B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange, informed this Tuesday, 19, that it signed an agreement to purchase 100% of the share capital of Neoway Tecnologia Integrada Assessoria e Negócios, a company specialized in analysis and compilation of business data, in addition to acting in the area of ​​artificial intelligence, by R$1.8 billion.

In material fact sent to Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), the company says that the funds will come from B3’s free cash. The purchase will be submitted to the approval of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders. The deal is subject to approval by CVM and by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

According to B3, the acquisition of Neoway is in line with its strategy to develop data and analytics products for the financial and capital markets, as well as credit and retail, serving both financial clients and clients in other markets.

“The acquisition will bring data science and analytics capabilities complementary to those of B3, contributing to increase the capillarity of existing data products and time-to-market of future releases, in addition to strengthening data engineering and modeling via intellectual capital and a well-established platform. Neoway’s management will take place with great independence to preserve its flexibility and strong culture of innovation”, he informs.

Neoway is a company from Santa Catarina, founded in 2002. It is the largest in the segment of big data analysis and artificial intelligence for business in Latin America, offering solutions to increase productivity and precision in decision making in sales and marketing, credit, prevention to fraud, for 20 major sectors, including finance, automotive and transportation, consumer goods, collection and recovery, civil construction, oil and gas, healthcare and technology. It has 450 employees in three offices, more than 500 clients and projected net revenue of R$ 190 million for 2022.

B3, in turn, as one of the largest stock exchanges in the world and owner of the largest registration and custody platform in the country, should explore the offer of new products not only in the business segments in which it already operates, but also the possibility of launch other services. For example, B3 has a vehicle financing platform, through which it already offers clients profile and risk analysis of borrowers. With the acquisition of Neoway, B3 expands this range.