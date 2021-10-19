B3 launches stock index formed by the best companies to work for, according to GPTW

SAO PAULO – B3 and Great Place To Work (GPTW) launched this Tuesday (19) a new index for the Brazilian stock exchange that will be based on the certification of the global consultancy for the best companies to work for. It is the first GPTW Index in the world.

If it had been created before, the new indicator would have surpassed the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange, in the three tested scenarios: six months, twelve months and three years.

Time course GPTW Index Ibovespa 6 months 2.74% -1.71% 12 months 19.49% 16.17% 3 years 57.44% 27.57%

According to Luís Kondic, Executive Director of Products and Data at B3, the new indicator also offered less risk than the benchmark on the stock exchange. “Past performance is no guarantee of future gain, of course. But the analysis allows us to show the market that investing in the work environment has generated positive results”, recalls Kondic.

GPTW data show that employees generate 61% more wealth per capita for companies certified by the consultancy. These companies also attract more talent and become up to eleven times more profitable than the industry average.

“The best companies to work for have the best performances in the market. Looking at people impacts business”, explains Ruy Shiozawa, CEO of GPTW Brasil.

The consultancy monitors around 6,000 companies and, of the total, 4,000 are developing sustainable policies for the work environment. Two thousand have already been certified and, within the group, 150 undergo a careful analysis to form the 150 best companies to work for.

The consultancy analyzes the practices carried out by companies in managing people, diversity and sustainability. The employees themselves evaluate the company’s actions. “These policies become the market benchmark. More open, transparent communication and fairness criteria recognized by employees”, reports Shiozawa.

GPTW Index Methodology

To be part of the index, the company will have to pass through the B3 filter in relation to the liquidity of the stock traded on the stock exchange. The main metric for the analysis is the Tradability Ratio, financial volume ratio and number of trades in the last twelve months. The asset cannot be quoted below R$1.00 and must have at least one trade in 95% of the sessions.

After the liquidity screening, the GPTW Index will filter companies certified by the global consultancy. From this universe, those awarded among the 150 best will have greater weight in the indicator.

The first portfolio of the new index will be released in January. The portfolio will feature 33 companies and will be reviewed every four months. If a company loses certification, it will leave the index. “The GPTW index will meet a new demand from investors concerned about the social impact of business,” says Kondic.

