Back 4 Blood debuts at No. 4 in the UK and over 80% of sales were on PlayStation • Eurogamer.pt

Back 4 Blood was the big debut of the week and, in the face of competition from big names, managed to grab the 4th place among the best selling physical games in the UK last week.

FIFA 22 remained in 1st place and Far Cry 6 also maintained its 2nd place, while Metroid Dread registered a 63% drop in sales, but also maintained its position. In addition, sales are already enough to rank as the 7th best-selling game in the Metroid series of all time in the UK.

Back 4 Blood then got the 4th place and it was on PlayStation consoles that more Warner Bros units. sold, more than 80%. Xbox consoles, where the game is available on the Game Pass, represent 17% of sales.

Here is the list of best sellers:

FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Metroid Dread Back 4 Blood Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Minecraft (Switch Edition) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Grand Theft Auto V