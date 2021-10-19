backup of messages can be password protected; understand

Now the backup of whatsapp messages can be password protected. The news was announced last Thursday, October 14, 2021, and will bring end-to-end encryption technology to back up conversations.

The feature will be important to users. If the device is stolen or cloned, the attacker will not be able to recover the chat history without including the registered password.

Backup of WhatsApp messages

In addition to ensuring user privacy, the protection will open a loophole for law enforcement and judicial authorities to access the account history through the backup file. Five years ago, this has not been possible due to end-to-end encryption, which protects the content of conversations so that it can only be seen by the sender and the recipient.

With the new service, saved backups will be available on the device or in a cloud service such as Google Drive. Thus, only those who have the key to unlock the backup will have access.

To activate the option, you must follow these steps:

Access the WhatsApp settings item on your mobile;

Choose the option “conversations”, then “conversation backup” and finally “end-to-end encrypted backup”;

Click “continue” and follow the instructions and create a password or encryption key;

Click “OK” and wait.

Users will later receive a 64-digit encryption key, which must be used to grant access to the file stored in the cloud. As there are many digits to be memorized, WhatsApp will have the option to create a special password, with a kind of safe, which will store the 63-digit key.

To do this, you will need to follow these steps:

Inform the personal password to open the safe;

Upon release, the application will inform the user of the encryption key.

It is important to pay attention to passwords, as the application informs you, it will not be possible to restore the backup without the encryption key.