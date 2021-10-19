Barcelona presents €1.5 billion financing project for new Camp Nou and “Espai Barça” | spanish football

O Barcelona This Monday, he presented a video and a new financing project for “Espai Barça”, a complex that includes the complete renovation of Camp Nou. The club recalculated the estimated cost for the works and now expects to spend €1.5 billion (R$9.5 billion at current prices), of which €900 million (R$5.7 billion) would be in the new stadium.
The president of Barça, Joan Laporta, announced that he will take the proposal to a vote at the next Annual General Meeting, this Saturday, with the committed members of the club, a group with just over 4,000 members, usually older. If approved, the project will then go to referendum with all the more than 161,000 members of Barcelona.
In its project, the club reiterates that there are at least 67 stadiums more modern than the Camp Nou in Europe at the moment. The project provides financing for the entire amount with “international operators specializing in stadiums and sports facilities”, with payment expected in 35 years. Work on the stadium would start in 2022 and be completed by the end of 2025.
Camp Nou was inaugurated in 1957, and Barcelona has had a project to modernize the stadium area for 15 years. According to the club, €145 million have already been spent over the years, which represented only 5% of the completion of the planned works.
Check out the main details of the project:
- Modernization of Camp Nou, covering all 105,000 seats
- Creation of new cabins
- 360º electronic scoreboard
- Complete redevelopment of the region
- New “Palau” (gym) for 15 thousand spectators
- Integration of the Barça Campus with the neighborhood
- Start of construction in 2022.
- Completion of Camp Nou by the end of 2025 and full completion by the end of 2027
- Earnings of up to €200 million per year with the new Espai Barça
