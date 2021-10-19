Barraqueira on MTV, Lary admits he created a character in A Fazenda 13 · TV News

Lary Bottino admitted that a character lives inside A Fazenda 2021. This Monday (18), the digital influencer said she changed her behavior to avoid conflicts in rural reality. Anitta’s former friend starred in intense shacks during her participations in MTV’s De Vacation With the Ex.

“I’ve already realized that here, the secret of A Fazenda is that you listen more than you talk. I talk a lot more than I listen, but I’m controlling myself a lot here. For example, today I heard a conversation and the first thing I was going to do was talk Not today! I said I’ll save it for the right time when I’m going to use it”, explained Lary to Erasmo Viana.

Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband said he is an observer in her life, and Gui Araujo’s friend continued: “The secret here is really the balance between listening more, talking at the right time, not talking nonsense because there is no going back” .

“In the beginning, I noticed that many people here said: ‘Oh, if you have something, come and tell me.’ First, not everyone has intimacy, openness to come and talk. [Reclamam que] you wait for business time [ao vivo] to speak. Exactly, it’s time,” highlighted the fitness influencer.

“The placements have to be at these times, like yesterday,” Lary opined, referring to the game of discord held on Sunday night (17).

