‘Bath in the testicles’: German creates male contraceptive and wins prize of almost R$ 250,000 – World

A German woman created an ultrasound-based device that promises to be a male contraceptive. The artifact that “baths the testicles” and neutralizes sperm earned Rebecca Weiss the James Dyson Awards main prize. She took US$45,000 (the equivalent of almost R$250,000). The information is from the Uol.

According to the UPI website, COSO, the name of the product, uses ultrasound to temporarily paralyze the movement of sperm.

The method takes a few minutes of action and is painless. The sensation is of a warm “bath”. Not yet known about possible Side effects adverse effects.

The male contraceptive is used every few months – the exact time is not specified in the UPI report – to maintain the interruption in the movement of sperm and, thus, avoid that they can fertilize eggs after intercourse.

Recognition

Traditional in Germany, the James Dyson Awards are known for “celebrating, encouraging and inspiring designers to come up with ideas that solve problems”.

In addition to the award, Rebecca Weiss won recognition from the entity to seek funds to pass to the testing phase and try sell the product.

Inspiration

The artifact’s inventor said that the inspiration came from a health problem she faced. The German had a cervical cancer, and doctors suspected it was caused by frequent use of birth control pills.

“When my partner and I look for alternative methods, we realized the lack of methods for men,” he said, in the project presented to the Dyson Awards.

“This problem it’s not just mine. It affects many other women and makes it clear that alternatives are publicly discussed,” she said.