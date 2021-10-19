BC: Favorable scenario for the financial system would be harmed only by a new variant of the coronavirus | finance

O supervisor of the Central Bank (BC), Paulo Souza , said on Monday (18) stated that the 5% growth of the economy forecast for this year, the resumption of activity and “the period of stress passing” lead to “a more favorable scenario” for the National Financial System (SFN ).

“Unless a new strain emerges, I would say that the stress caused by the pandemic has passed,” he said at a news conference. “So much so that, even without credit aid programs, it (credit) is growing.”

Souza participates at this time in a press conference to comment on the Financial Stability Report (REF) for the first half, released earlier by the BC.

About the impact that the tax reform may have on the Basel Index, the director stated that it would not be “significant”.

“The system is working with a Basel Ratio of almost 17%. [O risco] is not significant due to this slack”, he said.

about the digital real, Souza highlighted that when the “whole world” deals with digital currencies, “the risk of disintermediation comes to the fore”.

“Given that the BC has already said that the digital real will not have remuneration, I think it is very unlikely that there will be a greater impact in terms of financial disintermediation,” he said.

The director also highlighted that the number of companies undergoing judicial reorganization is “very close” to the level seen in 2012, the lowest in the historical series. The number takes into account the requirements accumulated per year.

BC: Indicators of publicly traded companies are better than in the period before the pandemic

Analysis says there is no relevant risk to financial stability, says BC

Commenting on the performance of credit for smaller companies in the first half of the year, he recalled that the National Program to Support Microenterprises and Small Businesses (Pronampe) was renewed in June and should continue to impact industry numbers.

Souza also highlighted that the default rates for individuals show “very favorable behavior”, around 3%. He pointed out that BC calculates a loss of 7% in the loan portfolio of renegotiated operations, while in the non-renewed portfolio the projection is for a loss of 3.2%.

The provisions of financial institutions in these cases are at 10.3% and 3.7%, respectively. In other words: in both cases, the institutions have more than enough provisions to cover the calculated losses.

Indebtedness of families

In Souza’s assessment, “there was no significant increase in indebtedness” of families in the first half of the year.

He also recalled that the indebtedness of families last year “was made with lower interest rates”.

But Souza highlighted that, in addition to the rise in the Selic, the interest curve shows that the annual rates charged on 3- to 5-year operations are close to double digits, in some cases above 10%. “If these families have to renew operations, we will have an impact on indebtedness,” he said.

Souza also stated that what “could aggravate [o quadro] it’s a new crisis and a drop in activity.” “This is part of the BC stress scenario,” he said. “But even in this scenario, the SFN (National Financial System) is prepared to absorb a new shock.”