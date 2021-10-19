Bil annoys Lary with complaining about the pawn’s smell; watch video· TV news

The love atmosphere between Arcrebiano de Araújo, Bil, and Lary Bottino in A Fazenda 2021 was interrupted because of a comment from the pawn. This Monday (18), the model complained about the smell of the digital influencer’s hair and asked: “You have to wash it”.

The pawns were lying on the bed, together with Mileide Mihaile, when Bil hugged Lary and kissed Lary on the head. Then he made the comment that pissed off the ex-On Vacation With Ex. “It stinks, my [cabelo]?” asked Anitta’s former friend.

The ex-BBB confirmed the criticism, and Lary tried to justify himself: “You know what this is? Frying, because I spent an hour with products on my head. I take 20 showers a day, shampoo 28 times.” “Throw more product, then”, advised Bil, and Gui Araujo’s ally explained: “It’s just that you don’t have any more hair, right?”.

Indignant with the comment, Lary complained about Bil’s behavior: “Do you keep sniffing?” “I went to kiss, then my nose smelled it”, detailed the crossfit instructor, who tried to convince the girl to hug him again, to calm the tempers.

During the conversation, the confined also discussed the next formation of the garden. “I’m calm, just not safe. Calm is different from insurance, you hear? If it goes out, you two have to take care of yourself”, said the veteran of realities.

