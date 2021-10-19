Billy Porter complains about Harry Styles in a dress in Vogue: “I was the first”

Harry Styles came out on the cover of Vogue representing non-binary fashion (traditionally male and female pieces mix, regardless of gender) in November of last year, but it still has a lot to talk about! Who addressed the topic in an interview was the award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter, which recently featured in the new version of the movie “Cinderella”. He missed having his own credits, as he believes he was the first to raise this flag.

On the other hand, Harry Styles became the first man to wear a dress on the cover of Vogue, the fashion bible. For Porter, this was a wrong choice. That’s what he told the Sunday Times Style.

“I personally changed the whole game. And that’s not ego, it’s just a fact. I was the first to do this and now everyone is doing it,” he said.

“I feel the fashion industry accepted me because they had to. I’m not necessarily convinced and here’s why. I created the conversation [sobre moda não binária] and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white male, in a dress on his cape for the first time“justified the 52-year-old actor.

Billy Porter has nothing against Harry Styles

Billy Porter made a point of stressing that there is nothing personal with Harry Styles, but he questions the magazine’s decision.

“I’m not badmouthing Harry Styles, but is he the one you’re going to try to use to represent this new conversation? He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the right thing to do,” he added.

The actor and singer believes there is a cause he is very involved in, different from the singer of “Watermelon Sugar“: “This is politics for me. This is my life. I’ve had to fight my whole life to get to the place where I could wear an Oscar dress and not get killed. All he has to do is be white and straight.“, let out.

Billy Porter has made his point clear and has a place of speech. What remains is to respect!