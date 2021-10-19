Birthday version of Skyrim will not be localized in Portuguese

Fans swear a lot on twitter and ask for subtitles, game completes 10 years without PT-BR

An answer given to a twitter user by Bethesda Brazil confirmed that the version commemorating the Skyrim’s 10th Anniversary will not feature Brazilian Portuguese subtitles, the new game, which was announced in August during QuakeCon, will be released as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition and will allow updates for version owners Special Edition.

Once again the game will reach the Brazilian public without any option in our language, even after ten years of its initial release, this caused an extremely negative reaction to fans who still had hope that the new version will come at least with subtitles in PT-BR, what most infuriates the community is that for years there have been modifications made by the users themselves that bring subtitles in our language to the game. Check out the message from the Bethesda.

Amid curses and grievances, users began to raise the hashtag #SubtitlesPTBRSkyrim and placed the theme among the trending topics in Brazil, marking several accounts such as the one from Bethesda international, in addition to Aaron Greenberg and Phil Spencer, head of division Xbox, who now owns the company of Skyrim. Check out some reactions from the community on twitter below with the company’s confirmation that the game will not have EN-BR.



– Continues after advertising –



– Continues after advertising –

Some users compared to bad attention to location given to Brazil by Bethesda with the great location in the games that Ubisoft been doing in Brazil, showing the two opposites. THE Ubisoft in addition to providing dubs and subtitles in his games, he even produces music especially to promote the game in our country as was the recent case with É o Tchan group, see below.

So far, the company has not commented on users’ criticisms and requests. What is your opinion about the lack of Portuguese subtitles after 10 years of the original game? Participate in the comments!







Bomb Review: Genshin Impact, Newest Target, But Not Alone

Practice is questionable, but quite common and, in some cases, reasons go well beyond free crying.



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.