Bitcoin Aims Historical Maximum in ETF Day and More Issues That Will Move the Crypto Market Today

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) starts the day trading less than $2,000 off the historic high of nearly $65,000 after briefly hitting the $62,980 mark just after midnight today. At 7:01 am, the digital currency was quoted at US$ 61,158.

The cryptocurrency remains in positive territory with an accumulated increase of more than 26% in two weeks amid strong expectations for the arrival of the US Bitcoin ETF, which is expected to debut today on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The first BTC ETF with endorsement by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is that of ProShares, which will have the code BITO. Although a formal announcement is not expected, both the manager and the NYSE confirmed yesterday that regulators will not deny the request until the deadline.

In addition, Nasdaq is already preparing to list a second ETF, managed by Valkyrie, with the symbol BTFD. The product is also awaiting the formal closing of the SEC’s appraisal period to be officially made available for trading.

While Bitcoin reacts positively to the news, fears hang in the market that today will bring a wave of long settlements weeks ago, when rumors about ETF approval gained more traction.

The fear is that the episode will be another one of the buy the rumor, sell the news (buy the rumor, sell the news) and that, in fact, Bitcoin doesn’t surpass its historic maximum this time around. One reason would be a possible reduced impact of a futures ETF on cryptocurrency buying pressure.

The head of MassMutual investment platform Flourish, Ben Cruikshank, told MarketWatch that “the companies we’re talking to are extremely skeptical” of a futures-based Bitcoin ETF. “The feedback I’m getting is that a derivative is a less efficient form of ownership,” he said.

The most pessimistic scenario, however, is not supported by the movement of derivatives markets, considered key for this type of projection. As observed by the analysis house Glassnode, the number of call options acquired in the market with strikes above US$ 100,000 at the end has been increasing, which indicates possible optimism on the part of investors.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:01 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 61,158 +2.1% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,793 +0.3% Binance Coin (BNB) $487 +4.5% Cardano (ADA) $2.12 0% XRP (XRP) $1.08 +0.1%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours OKB(OKB) US$ 18.43 +15.1% Fantom (FTM) $2.44 +13.2% Harmony (ONE) US$ 0.237549 +9.6% Zcash (ZEC) $146.22 +7.4% Kusama (KSM) $368.18 +7.1%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Spell Token (SPELL) US$ 0.01672922 -8.8% Flow (FLOW) $13.83 -6.8% Dogecoin (DOGE) US$ 0.246098 -6.7% Stacks (STX) $2.36 -4.6% Celsius Network (CEL) $5.34 -3.1%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 59.10 +1.49% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 82.00 +1.55% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 62.10 -1.04% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 21.59 +0.98% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 15.15 -1.94%

See the main news from the crypto market this Tuesday (19):

Dotz accepts Bitcoin ransom

Loyalty program company Dotz (DOTZ3) announced on Monday (18) that the redemption of points in Bitcoin (BTC) is now available on its platform.

Dotz, which carried out its largest share offering (IPO) this year and which had already closed a collaboration with Ant Group, the financial arm of the giant Alibaba, has now partnered with cryptocurrency (exchange) broker Foxbit, one of the largest in Brazil.

With this, the company’s customers will be able to use the points to acquire bitcoins using the rewards program catalogue, upon selecting the option, they will receive a kind of “voucher” to be used at Foxbit. For this, the e-mail address used to register the account must be the same on the website of Dotz and the cryptocurrency broker.

El Salvador Has Problems With Bitcoin Arbitration

The government of El Salvador identified that citizens would be using the country’s official Bitcoin wallet, Chivo, to conduct arbitration, a practice that consists of taking advantage of disparities in the prices of an asset in order to profit from the difference.

The application’s price freeze function, originally designed to avoid losses during a purchase, would be used to buy Bitcoin cheaper and sell more expensive elsewhere during times of high market volatility.

The feature freezes prices for 1 minute, which would be enough time to send Chivo’s BTC to a broker through Lightning Network, a technology that speeds up cheap cryptocurrency transfers.

“The ‘scalping’ that took place consisted of taking advantage of the fact that Chivo had kept the rate frozen for 1 minute and taking this minute to compare the rate with other exchanges and see if the Bitcoin price would fall or rise,” said the application team this Tuesday (19).

The government then decided to remove the function to combat the practice.

