Blind wedding Brazil: Ana Prado rebels with her fiance after a video exposing her daughter’s image; understand

WL! Model Ana Prado, from the Netflix reality show “Marriage à Cegas Brasil”, is not at all happy with the Iranian Shayan Haghbinghomi. The two became engaged during the program and now the girl is accusing him of using her daughter’s image to promote himself.

“I’m devastated that my 3-year-old daughter’s image is being used for the ‘self-promotion’ of a grown man. I chose to be a public person, not my daughter. Using it to defend yourself is immeasurable cowardice. Use my image, not hers“, wrote Ana on Twitter.

After receiving criticism that he would not do his part of the chores around the house, Shayan shared on his Instagram a video in which he interacts with Ana and her little daughter. In the images, he plays and has fun with the little one. “No one in the world is going to take that smile that God gave me“, he wrote in the caption. The relationship between the two strained after the honeymoon phase of the show. One of the model’s complaints is that the Iranian would not pay attention to his daughter, under the justification that he needed to work.

Still out of breath, Ana claimed that she did not authorize the use of her daughter’s image and asked for more respect. “The use of a child’s image to ‘self-promote’, for a lucrative fund and the like, in addition to being cruel, is criminal. One more thing: Antonella has a mother and a father who love her very much, who never left her, nor will she ever miss anything. The providers in her life are the two of us and it will remain so, whether I am single or not“, continued the model.

“Do satires on me, speak ill, lie about me… whatever you want, just don’t involve my daughter, her face in a place full of hate, with bad intentions! Please report the post! It’s the use of the image of my daughter, a 3 year old, being used in a place full of hateful comments. The image of my little one, which is just light, cannot be linked to this“, asked the girl.

Finally, she also said that the situation had nothing to do with the authorization given by her to Netflix to use the child’s images, as Shayan reproduced it on her own Instagram. “What part did you not understand is using my daughter’s image in a post full of hateful comments? This goes beyond whether or not you authorize Netflix to use her images. A matter of ethics, human. There are people who push empathy I don’t know where“, he vented.

In a conversation with Splash, from UOL, Ana stated that she spoke with the Iranian, but that he refused to delete the videos from the social network. The portal also tried to talk to the boy, but got no answers. On Wednesday (20), the latest episodes of “Marriage à Cegas Brasil” will arrive on Netflix, revealing the outcomes of the couples formed during the season. They will go up to the altar to say whether or not they accept to marry the people they choose in the booths.