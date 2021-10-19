Bloodborne may be sequencing, remastering and porting to PC soon [RUMOR]

The rumors about bloodborne there have been few over the years, whether it’s about a sequel, a PC port and even a PS5 remaster. And last Sunday (17), a Reddit user published information provided by the trusted leaker Nick Baker, who claimed that all of the above possibilities are happening. Check it out below:

Baker has some credibility in providing facts to the gaming community before they are revealed, having leaked everything from titles that would be available on PS Plus to even the announcement of God of War Ragnarok during the PlayStation Showcase 2021.

During a podcast, Nick said that Bluepoint Games is working on a continuation of the title and remastering for the PlayStation 5, and that the PC version is ready and waiting to be released. Remember that the first game was from FromSoftware, but Sony owns IP and recently acquired Bluepoint, so the leaker information doesn’t make sense.

And apparently, the reason why bloodborne for PC has not yet been revealed is somehow linked with the arrival of Elden Ring early next year, but unfortunately no further details were revealed.

As all this is just a rumor, now we will have to wait to see if any of these possibilities are confirmed in the coming months. However, it doesn’t hurt to get your hopes up, right?