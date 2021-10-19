Bloodborne Remastered can arrive on PS5 as well as a PC version [RUMOR]

New leak also reinforces the existence of a sequel to the game

Last Saturday (16) a known leaker named Nick Baker shared more information about one of the latest Bloodborne rumors in episode 79 of The XboxEra Podcast, saying that the game already has a PC port ready and that a sequel and remaster of the first title are being developed for PS5 by Bluepoint.

A little over a week ago we reported an almost identical rumor claiming that Bluepoint would be developing a remaster and sequel to Bloodborne. However, fans of the franchise already know how many of these rumors aren’t real, so Nick Baker (who has given a lot of correct information in the past) reaffirmed what was released by Colin Moriarty and even revealed that Bloodborne will still receive a Port for PC, which would be ready but not announced.

The podcast episode was published on Youtube and you can hear the information about Bloodborne from 1:30:25, as it was marketed by the creators themselves:

This is more corroboration of an existing rumor (…) I’m just saying that I heard similar information

Of course, this like any rumor shouldn’t be treated as a truth right away, but it’s worth noting that the Nick Baker is known for having good sources of leaks related to PlayStation, considering that he has already revealed some games that would be included on PS Plus, as well as indicating that more information about the new God of War would appear in the latest PlayStation event.



– Continues after advertising –

Remaster and sequel to Bloodborne for PS5 are in development [RUMOR]

Game released in 2015 may be coming to the new generation of Playstation



It is also worth noting that Sony has repeatedly shown its interest in bringing some of its exclusive titles to the PC, as it has already launched Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone on the platform, and has already announced Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for the year that he comes.

Unfortunately Sony likes to surprise so we can’t say anything for sure here yet, but it looks like we can expect some news on BloodBorne in the coming months, maybe even later this year.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Game Rant Source: Xbox Era