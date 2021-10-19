Blumenau technology company PagueVeloz is bought by giant Serasa | Pedro Machado

Fintech Blumenauense PagueVeloz accepted a purchase proposal made by Serasa, in yet another move that reinforces the heating up of the mergers and acquisitions market in the technology sector. The value of the business was not disclosed.

With the merger, PagueVeloz and its 380 employees are now part of the Serasa Group as a business unit, with independent management and maintained brand and strategies. Executives Paulo Gomes (CEO), Nilton Spengler (operations director) and José Henrique Kracik da Silva (technology director) remain in their roles.

PagueVeloz emerged from a system developed to help a driving school receive payments from customers. The product has evolved to the point of becoming a kind of corporate digital bank, where small and medium-sized companies can manage payment slips, perform transfers and charges via credit card and use balances for bill payments.

With nine years in the market, fintech – as startups dedicated to financial solutions are called – surpassed the mark of 11,500 customers in June, a volume 211% higher compared to the same period last year. There were more than 1.1 million transactions in the first half, an increase of 131% compared to 2020. The amount of payments that go through the platform increased from R$ 700 million in the period.

Between January and June alone, PagueVeloz hired more than 190 people, almost 100 of them focused on the commercial area. The increase in staff boosted the expansion of operations to the Northeast region. The company also has an office in São Paulo.

Serasa said that one of the goals with the acquisition is to accelerate the process of “instant clean name”, reducing the time to write off debt and increasing the Serasa Score faster, making it easier for consumers to regain access to credit.

There are similarities and synergies between the companies, including physical proximity. Serasa maintains an office of Serasa Consumidor in Blumenau, the company’s technological arm which develops solutions related to consultations and access to credit.

