BofA raises target price and sees 38% up potential

Bank of America (BofA) raised the target price for shares in Eletrobras (ELECT6) from R$47 to R$55, which implies a potential for an increase of 38%. Bank analysts named the state-owned company as one of the favorites among public service providers.

Around 4 pm this Monday (18), the company’s shares were traded at R$ 40.50, up 2.2%. Until the beginning of today’s trading session, Eletrobras shares were down 16% since their peak in June — while the sector fell 4%.

According to BofA, the new target price does not consider an eventual privatization of the company, but the continuous “improvement in efficiency initiatives and solid fundamentals”. “There are significant benefits from privatization optionality and some short-term catalysts,” analysts say.

In the case of privatization, there would be a potential for an increase in the company’s net present value, says the bank. For BofA, the privatization of Eletrobras may be completed in February 2022.

The relevant dates for the process would be the BNDES assessment next week, the recalculation of the concession fee on November 21st, the management proposal to the shareholders (first week of December), the TCU assessment on January 22nd and the offer itself on the 22nd of the following month.

The most recent advance in the privatization of the company after legislative approval in June was the calculation of the concession grant of R$ 62.5 billion and the creation of ENBpar to manage nuclear plants and the Itaipu UHE, recalls the bank.