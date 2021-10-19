Boi gordo opens the fall week in the squares of São Paulo, and is now worth R$ 270/@, informs Scot Consultoria • Portal DBO

With comfortable slaughter schedules, serving an average of seven days, the slaughterhouses in São Paulo opened the market this Monday (10/18) paying R$ 2/@ less for all categories destined for slaughter, compared to at Friday prices (10/15), informs Scot Consultoria.

Thus, fat cattle, cows and heifers are traded, respectively, for R$270/@, R$261/@ and R$280/@, respectively (gross and forward prices), points out Scot.

According to analysts in the livestock sector, part of the slaughterhouses followed out of purchases of cattle on this first day of the week, waiting for the first movements in the market to position themselves in the market.

“The industry seeks to evaluate the result of beef sales last weekend to, thus, outline the best cattle purchase strategy for the next few days”, evaluates the IHS Markit.

Inside the gates, ranchers continue to do the math and anxiously await a position from the Chinese government, which still maintains the embargo on Brazilian protein started more than a month ago (on September 4), after the registration of two atypical cases of mad cow in Brazil (in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso).

In the assessment of the IHS, the arrival of the second half of the month increases even more caution among cattle buyers, due to the typical reduction in meat consumption due to the population’s lower purchasing power.

In this way, Brazilian industries remain away from business.

“The major players in the sector also report concerns regarding their operating margins, as the production that would be exported to the Chinese market was closed for purchase values ​​higher than the prices paid for animals destined for the domestic market”, notes the IHS.

According to consulting firm Agrifatto, with China still out of the market, it is possible that part of the production that would be shipped to the Asian country before (around 100,000 tonnes) is directed to the domestic market.

LEARN MORE | China may refuse Brazilian beef that has already been shipped, creating a “problem on the order of US$ 600 million”, says an analyst

“This possibility of increased availability of meat in the domestic market, together with the prices of live cattle already devaluing, is putting downward pressure on the bovine married carcass, which was quoted at R$ 18.73/kg at the end of last week , being the lowest value since March/21”, informs Agrifatto.

Another point of concern among exporters, reports IHS Markit, is the current shortage of containers, which also has negative impacts on the process of transporting production from slaughterhouses.

On the B3 stock exchange, all maturities of 2021 registered significant positive changes in the last Friday, a natural movement after the strong retraction observed over the past week.

Analysts at Agrifatto believe that, if China insists on maintaining the blockade of Brazilian meat, the slaughterhouses will continue to press down on the values ​​of the arroba, both in the physical market and in B3.

Also according to Agrifatto, the first week of October/21 was marked by great volatility.

At B3, the live cattle contract maturing in October/21 decreased by 1.64% in the weekly comparison.

In the physical market, says Agrifatto, the value of the finished animal accumulated a significant drop of 7.2% in the last week, in São Paulo, from R$ 286.55/@ on Monday and reaching R$ 271.25/ @ on Friday, lowest value since Dec/2020.

Maximum quotes for this secondMonday, October 18, according to IHS Markit data: