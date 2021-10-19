Bolsa Empreendedor opens enrollment for the unemployed and MEI with the aid of R$ 1 thousand

Through the program Entrepreneur Scholarship, O Government of the State of São Paulo (SP), will pay R$ 1 thousand to more than 45 thousand beneficiaries. Among these beneficiaries are the unemployed, Individual Micro-entrepreneurs (MEI) and socially vulnerable citizens.

This is the second step of the Entrepreneur Scholarship which, directly and indirectly, may be able to support approximately 180 thousand paulistas.

Those interested in being contemplated by the program must reside in the State of SP, be over 18 years of age, be literate and be unemployed or registered as MEI.

When meeting these basic eligibility criteria, simply access the Bolsa do Povo portal and subscribe by October 24th. In case of doubts, just contact the Customer Service at the following numbers:

0800 7979 800 (Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 6 pm. Electronic service is available 24h);

(11) 98714-2645 – WhatsApp (24h electronic service).

After registration, each registration will be submitted for analysis and if approved, the citizen will be entitled to receive a benefit in the total amount of R$ 1 thousand, divided into two installments of R$500.

However, to access the Entrepreneur Scholarship it will be necessary to participate in a free course on entrepreneurship promoted by Sebrae.

Called Fast Enterprise, it is necessary to have a minimum attendance of 75% in classes, in addition to formalizing as MEI or another business regime with the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ). the vacancies of the Entrepreneur Scholarship will be made possible by region.

According to the government of São Paulo, the Entrepreneur Scholarship has an investment in the margin of R$100 million. The program’s objective is to support self-employed workers whose informal businesses were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to encouraging the creation and expansion of new ventures.

According to the Department of Economic Development, the benefit granted through the Entrepreneur Scholarship it will give priority to women, youth, blacks, browns, indigenous people and people with disabilities (PCD).

All these groups must undergo the qualification program to be properly inserted in the formal business market.

Business training courses are offered by the Government of São Paulo in partnership with Sebrae-SP. Classes will take place in face-to-face format with a workload of 20 hours or ten class hours online.

On the occasion, future entrepreneurs will have contact with various topics about entrepreneurship, such as business ideas, marketing, finance, formalization, among others. The forecast is for the next class to start on November 22nd.

