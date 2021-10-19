Bolsonaro says inflation will fall, but market projects it will rise

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said today that inflation in Brazil will start to fall. The statement, however, was made without foundation and contradicts predictions made by experts.

“I believe that inflation will soon begin to decline,” said the president, without providing any explanation for the forecast. For him, the fall in inflation would take place through the stimulus to agribusiness.

The speech took place during the launching ceremony of Jornada das Águas, a program created to combat drought. The event took place in São Roque de Minas, in Minas Gerais.

According to the Focus Bulletin, prepared by the Central Bank and released today, the consumer inflation estimate for 2021 jumped from 8.59% to 8.69%, the 28th consecutive week of high.

In his speech at the event, Bolsonaro also stated that the federal government is “doing its part” and he does not see the possibility of shortages in Brazil, but he did not specify what. In recent days, truck drivers have been warning of a possible shortage of diesel, resulting from the supply cuts that Petrobras would be making.

The head of the Executive even warned several times that the lack of fertilizers on the market would lead to a shortage in Brazil next year.

