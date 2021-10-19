Bolsonaro signals extension of emergency aid

BRASILIA – President Jair Bolsonaro signaled this Monday that the government should once again extend emergency aid. Bolsonaro said he intended to resolve the issue this week, and then said that “the hammer has been struck on his value”.

– God willing, we will resolve this week the extension of emergency aid. How should we also resolve this week the issue of diesel price – said Bolsonaro, during an event in São Roque de Minas (MG).

According to the president, there was a meeting on the matter on Saturday with ministers Paulo Guedes (Economy), João Roma (Citizenship) and Onyx Lorenzoni (Work and Social Security), in addition to the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães.

— The issue of emergency aid, which has been hammered into its value, together with Paulo Guedes last Saturday, together with João Roma, minister who is on my side, Onyx Lorenzoni, Pedro da Caixa, among others, is a value to give dignity to those in need.

The last installment of emergency aid is scheduled to be paid this month. As GLOBO showed last week, auxiliaries close to Bolsonaro are considering extending the program until January 2023 only for Bolsa Família beneficiaries, who represent 14.6 million Brazilian families.

The idea is to stipulate the payment of around R$250 monthly in addition to the amounts that these people already receive through the social program, for at least one year.

Today, the average value of Bolsa Família is R$189. Therefore, it would be a payment of approximately R$440. This is higher than the amounts paid today for emergency aid (R$150, R$250 and R$375) .

Caixa begins paying this Monday the seventh and final installment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família beneficiaries.

Also on Monday, Caixa releases cash withdrawals and transfers of the sixth installment of the aid for workers who are not part of Bolsa Família born in October and November.

In parallel, the government is planning Auxílio Brasil, a program that will replace Bolsa Família. In an interview with TV Brasil shown on Sunday, João Roma stated that the program will pay R$300 per month.