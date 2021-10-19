Bolsonaro wants Brazil Aid to reach R$ 400 – 10/19/2021 – Market

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) determined that Auxílio Brasil, the name given to the new version of Bolsa Família, should reach R$400, higher than the R$300 for emergency aid.

The benefit created to alleviate the economic effects of the pandemic ends on the 31st. sheet showed, the lack of definition for an exit from the new social program has increased the pressure on minister Paulo Guedes in recent days.

At a meeting on Monday afternoon (18), at Palácio do Alvorada, it was decided that there will be no extension of emergency aid, as the head of the Executive had indicated earlier.

The government also believes that it is no longer possible to delay the launch of the new program. As anticipated in the Folha panel column, the government scheduled the launch of Auxílio Brasil for 5 pm this Tuesday (19th).

The government must issue an interim measure to establish an additional portion and reach the amount of the ticket paid today. According to the president’s interlocutors, there is room in the Bolsa Família budget to pay the R$300 this year to 17 million people.

The challenge is to arrive at the new value determined by the president. Economics technicians are now bending over to find a source. There is a big possibility, according to aides, that the cost of further increasing the value of the Bolsa Família successor will be outside the spending ceiling, a measure rejected by Guedes.

At Monday’s meeting, Bolsonaro said he was aware of the risks of breaching the ceiling and increasing inflation by making more resources available for the social program, but he was incisive in determining that the technicians reach the desired amount.

The political wing of the government also advocates a higher payment for the new social program. For the president, with inflation of almost 10%, the benefit of R$ 300 is considered too low.

In a ceremony in São Roque (MG), on Monday morning (19), Bolsonaro had already said, without going into further details, that “the hammer has been struck on its value”. Over the weekend, he met with Guedes, Roma, Onyx Lorenzoni (Trabalho e Previdência) and Pedro Guimarães (Caixa Econômica) to discuss the topic.

“God willing, this week we will resolve the extension of emergency aid, as we should also resolve this week the diesel price issue,” he said at the event.

Fuel prices were also discussed by technicians at a meeting at the Palácio do Alvorada. The president also wants the economic team to provide a solution to reduce the price, in particular, of diesel.

The plan to pay the aid next year still depends on the approval of the Income Tax reform, which will serve as a source of compensation for the new expense, in addition to an opening in the Budget through the limitation of spending on court orders — recognized government debts for Justice.

Even members of the Ministry of Economy argue that the country cannot do without a strengthened social assistance system and say that the absence of such an initiative would be a crime.

The argument is that in addition to the loss of income of the poorest caused by the pandemic, the acceleration of inflation needs to be compensated in some way to bring relief to the vulnerable population.

With the imbroglio of the social program moving towards a definition, the pressure that Planalto had been putting on Paulo Guedes tends to decrease.

According to interlocutors from the political wing, there was a change in the economic team’s attitude, which started to admit solutions such as breaking the spending ceiling.

THE sheet reported that the Palácio do Planalto was increasing pressure on Paulo Guedes due to the lack of definition of the aid.

Rumors of the minister’s resignation and of a name of former Treasury secretary Mansueto Almeida as “plan B” as a possible successor even circulated.

To interlocutors, the chief economist of the BTG Pactual bank has denied that he has been sounded out, but he still maintains conversations with Planalto, as well as with ministries and Congress.