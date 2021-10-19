Book sales resume growth in Brazil, but bookstore chains still suffer – Small Business Big Business

+



Anyone who analyzes the situation of bookstores in Brazil thinks that the consumer has stopped reading. For a while, that was actually true. As the giants Saraiva and Cultura closed dozens of stores, beaten down by crises, the sale of books also dwindled. But that was not what happened in the pandemic, a period in which Brazilians rediscovered reading. Not only did the total number of units sold and revenue grow in a healthy way, but the average sales price – which had been falling for years – rose again.

Book sales resume growth in Brazil, but bookstore chains still suffer (Photo: Sharon McCutcheon / Unsplash)

Brazil had almost 3,100 bookstores open in 2014, according to the National Bookstore Association (ANL). Today, the estimate is that the total is 2.2 thousand. On the other hand, after difficult years, the book trade shows strength. In the 12 months ended in September, says the National Union of Book Publishers (Snel), revenue reached R$ 175 million, an expansion of 13.64% compared to the previous period. The average sale price once again exceeded R$ 40 – a welcome increase of 4%.

Last year, according to Snel, online book sales grew 84%. Exclusively virtual bookstores – a segment that includes Amazon – saw their share of sales reach 43%. Added to other online retailers, such as Magazine Luiza and Americanas, the share of the virtual world exceeds 50%. This according to official data. For Sérgio Herz, president of Livraria Cultura – which is in judicial recovery and made a radical cut in its total of stores -, the dominance of giant retailers varies between 60% and 80% of the sector, depending on the profile of the publishers.

In addition, other options for having read access have also emerged. One of the recent phenomena has been the resurgence of book clubs. Despite representing a small slice of 2.7%, they soared 174% last year, according to Snel. In other words: while looking for a model for their return, physical bookstores now have a much smaller piece of the industry to call their own.

smaller stores

The profile of bookstores in Brazil has changed for good. As happened abroad, the big chains saw their influence waning – here, both Saraiva and Cultura are under judicial reorganization. The megastores, which sold everything and intended to be a “destination point” for the lover of literature, practically disappeared. With a much smaller market in hand, as much of the consumption has migrated to online, austerity has now become the watchword in the sector. After reaching 114 units, indebted Saraiva now has 40 units in operation – many of them struggling to fill their shelves with books.

Cultura, known for its well-decorated stores, has only five operations. As a result, the position of the largest bookstore in the country ended up falling into the lap of Reading from Minas Gerais. Eating by the edges, the network of businessman Marcus Teles is strong in the North and Northeast regions. With a growth based on “slow and always”, the company created in 1967 is close to the 100-unit mark. In addition to books, the chain has a strong focus on stationery – at Shopping West Plaza, in São Paulo, school supplies dominate the entrance, not the most recent books.

Following in Reading’s footsteps, Livrarias Curitiba currently has 25 stores. The company is currently preparing a physical expansion plan. Among the plans to close the accounts is the creation of mezzanines, which guarantee more sales space without adding to the rent, says Marcos Pedri, commercial director at Curitiba. The strategy has also been to use stationery items to attract the public. Despite making it clear that its main business is selling books, the company identified that 60% of book buyers enter the store looking for stationery. “The customer ends up being hooked. It was a way found to attract the public,” he says.

São Paulo’s Livraria da Vila has managed to grow and accelerated its pace in the pandemic. Since last year, six stores have been opened, bringing the total to 13. For the president of Livraria da Vila, Samuel Seibel, the openings serve regions that were “orphaned” by bookstores, such as Shopping Eldorado, a former stronghold of Saraiva. “Big stores are not our thing. In smaller ones, you can be more careful with the curation of books. And, of course, the costs are lower,” says Seibel, owner of the retailer founded in 1985 in Vila Madalena, a bohemian neighborhood of São Paulo. Paul.

New phase

For the editorial market specialist, consultant Eduardo Villela, the market is in the midst of a transformation. “The operating cost of megastores makes the model unfeasible, which I see destined to end.” He says that even the bookstores that are still standing today will need to undergo changes to face the giants Amazon, Magalu and Americanas. Gradually, in his view, bookstores will be directed towards certain niches, such as children’s literature, women’s literature or LGBTQIA+.