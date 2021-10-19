Booking must pay R$7.7 mi for violating the Paris tourism code

On Monday (18), the French court sentenced the Dutch online booking company Booking.com BV to pay 1.2 million euros (about R$ 7.7 million in today’s price) to the city of Paris for violating the tourism code.

A court in the capital ruled that Booking “ignored” some provisions of the tourism code by not sending various information to local authorities, such as the number of days for which the furnished tourist accommodation was rented.

The Paris City Council, which was asking for a fine of more than 150 million euros (BRL 960 million), took the reservations company to court in January 2021 for not having received the requested data “within the indicated deadlines”.

“Booking.BV with proof (…) having transmitted the requested information”, states the court’s decision, which considers, however, that the company “delayed” to communicate it.

The total amount of the fine will be paid to the Parisian authorities, “in application of the tourism code”, according to the decision.

Booking.com expressed its “disappointment” with the decision, arguing that it has worked “closely with Paris since then to ensure the quality and effectiveness of the data” and to respect its “legal obligations”.

According to the Paris Office of Tourism and Congress, before the pandemic, more than 36 million people visited the capital in 2019, thanks to its main attractions, such as the Eiffel Tower or the Louvre Museum.