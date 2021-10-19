Boselli wins demand at FIFA, and Corinthians has 45 days to pay million dollar debt | corinthians

Striker Mauro Boselli, now at Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay, won a demand in FIFA in which he charged late amounts from Corinthians, the club he defended in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

According to a decision by the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber, Timão has a period of 45 days after being notified to pay a sum of 1.17 million dollars in back wages (BRL 6.4 million). There is also an additional 5% annual interest accrued on the amounts.

The club can appeal to the TAS (Sports Arbitration Court) within 21 days to try to challenge the decision.

Failure to pay will result in banning the registration of new players until the debt is paid. As enrollment in Brasileirão is closed, the punishment would only affect the club from January 2022. The sanction, however, can last up to three consecutive windows.

In April of this year, in an interview with the 90 min website, the player had already admitted Timão’s debt:

– Corinthians still owes me a lot of money. We are looking at a way to be able to pay off this debt.

Sought by the ge, a person close to Mauro Boselli confirmed that the player went to FIFA to receive back payments. Corinthians, in turn, did not want to manifest itself officially.

Boselli left Corinthians in December. He played 72 games in two seasons, with 17 goals scored. The player was losing ground with coach Vagner Mancini in Brasileirão. With the idea of ​​reducing the payroll for 2021, the Corinthians board gave up the renovation and released the athlete.