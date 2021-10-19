Brazil completes a week with an average of deaths below 400

Today Brazil completes a week with the moving average of deaths by covid-19 below 400 per day. There were 322 daily deaths in the last seven days in the country, according to data from the state health secretariats collected by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL integrates.

In the last 24 hours, 197 people have lost their lives to covid. This number, however, does not take into account data from the state of Rio de Janeiro, which did not release the number of deaths on Monday due to problems in the data computing system, according to the press office of the Health Department.

It is also worth remembering that on Mondays the numbers are usually lower, due to a damming of data that happens on weekends, when the number of employees working in the departments is smaller.

In all, to date, 603,521 people have died after being infected with the virus. Since yesterday, Acre, Amazonas, Ceará, Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte have not registered any deaths due to the coronavirus.

The moving average is considered the most reliable data to analyze the pandemic situation. It eliminates distortions caused by data damming that occurs on weekends and holidays—dates when secretariats work on-call.

States registered 9,250 new covid-19 cases in the country on the last day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 21,651,444 cases of the disease have been confirmed.

For the ninth consecutive day, the country maintained a downward trend in the average number of deaths — today, -33%. There are nine states in decline, nine and the Federal District in stability and eight in acceleration (Espírito Santo, Amazonas, Rondônia, Roraima, Bahia, Ceará, Piauí and Rio Grande do Norte).

In the consortium methodology, a downward trend is considered if the moving average is below -15%; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Of the five regions of the country, only the Southeast (-50%) registered a decrease. Data were stable in the South (-8%), Midwest (-6%), Northeast (0%) and North (7%).

Image: UOL

See the variations in states:

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (39%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-43%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-50%)

North region

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: high (75%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (8%)

Mato Grosso: stable (3%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-25%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (-7%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-15%)

Ministry of Health data

In the last 24 hours, Brazil registered 183 new deaths caused by covid-19, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. The disease has caused 603,465 deaths across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the data reported by the folder, there were 7,446 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus in Brazil between yesterday and today. Since March 2020, the total number of infected has risen to 21,651,910.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,813,408 recovered cases of the disease so far in the country, with another 235,037 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.