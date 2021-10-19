Brazil registers 183 deaths and more than 7,000 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

Brazil registered 183 deaths and 7,446 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Monday (18), the moving averages of deaths and infections were 322 and 9,882, respectively.

The information is from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 603,465 deaths and 21,651,910 confirmed cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Pfizer break

The Government of São Paulo announced on Monday the anticipation of 8 weeks to 21 days of the interval of application of the second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine in adults over 18 years old. Read more.

Vaccines for 2022

In response to an official letter sent by the CPI on the Pandemic, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) informed that it has agreed with the Ministry of Health to deliver 120 million doses of the vaccine against Covid-19, with an expected distribution throughout the first half of the year. of 2022. Read more.

Back to face-to-face classes

This Monday (18), about 300 thousand students return 100% in person in municipal schools in the city of Rio de Janeiro. From now on, it will no longer be necessary to rotate or socially distance between students, according to the full opening schedule made by the Municipal Department of Education (SME), which includes from day care centers to the Youth and Adult Education program. Read more.

Vaccination rate

To reach 100% of the population up to 12 years old with the complete vaccination cycle, the city of Rio de Janeiro still needs to immunize 1.72 million people against Covid-19. Considering that Rio has vaccinated an average of 38,400 people a day, the capital may be able to immunize its entire population by the first week of December this year. Read more.

Export of vaccines

One billion Covid-19 vaccines produced in the European Union (EU) have been exported to more than 150 countries since December 2020, said the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Monday. Read more.

immunizing donation

The Deputy Secretary of State and Health of Portugal, António Lacerda Sales, announced that the Portuguese government will donate 400,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 to Brazil. The donation is part of a percentage of 10% of the doses acquired by the country, through the European consortium for the acquisition of vaccines. Read more.