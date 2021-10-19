Brazilian Navy sailboat hits bridge in Ecuador

A Brazilian Navy vessel collided with a pedestrian bridge outside Guayaquil, Ecuador. The accident was registered today, around 12:30 pm local time (2:30 pm Brasília time), while the sailing ship Cisne Branco was trying to make a maneuver to leave a port on the Guayas River.

Images recorded by witnesses show that the vessel struggled to stay on course before tipping sideways over the bridge. The Brazilian Navy stated that the “current effect” is identified as the main cause of the problem.

A tug provided by the Ecuadorian Navy to assist in transporting the ship also ended up in an accident, turning it upside down, but despite the scare, no one was injured.

“At the moment, the NVe Cisne Branco is safely anchored, awaiting the availability of a pier for mooring in Guayaquil, where the material conditions will be evaluated in more detail,” the institution declared in a note to the UOL.

The Ecuadorian Navy also issued a statement on its social networks, noting that it provided the tugboat to help anchor the White Swan in a safe place, but that, after the accident, the two structures were rescued without the river water being contaminated. by fuels or other toxic materials from the vessel.

Now, an investigation will be opened, with the participation of the Armed Forces of both countries, to investigate the causes of the accident.