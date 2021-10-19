Brazilian only had ‘extinct’ title and ‘bullshit’ with coach at the club

Ronaldinho Gaúcho will be present at PSG x RB Leipzig for the Champions League this Tuesday. The guest of honor lived another era at the Parisian club: he only won one ‘extinct’ title and fought with the coach.

O PSG receive the RB Leipzig this tuesday by Champions League. And whoever will be in the stadium cheering for the Parisians is Ronaldinho Gaucho, the club’s guest of honor, who informed the illustrious presence through a tribute on their social networks last Monday.

But if today the team from the French capital is experiencing glory days in national competitions and is favorite in all European tournaments, the reality was totally different when the Brazilian went there. After all, he he only won an “extinct” title and had difficult times with the coach of the time.

All PSG matches in the French Championship have Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+. The next one is this Sunday, at 15:45 (GMT), in an away derby against Olympique de Marseille de Sampaoli and Gerson.

From the 22nd to the 24th of October, Star+ Free Access arrives, 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here and enjoy all this and more!

THE ‘Witch’s only achievement with PSG was the 2001 Intertoto Cup, championship that no longer exists. He gave a place in the Uefa Cup, now the Europa League, and had three “champions” a year – all guaranteeing a place in the second most important competition on the continent.

In the other tournaments, however, the Parisian team didn’t go far.

Uefa Cup 2001/02: eliminated in 3rd round

2002/03 UEFA Cup: eliminated in the 3rd round

2001/02 French League Cup: eliminated in semifinal

French League Cup 2002/03: eliminated in 1st round

2001/02 French Cup: eliminated on quarters

French Cup 2002/03: runner-up

French 2001/02: 4th place

French 2002/03: 11th place

Five-time world champion with Brazil in 2002, Ronaldinho Gaucho was flying with the PSG shirt. There were 25 goals and 77 games, always showing his style “Joga Bonito” full of dribbling and effect plays. The team, on the other hand, didn’t keep up with the same level.

Ronaldinho still had a ‘bust’ with the coach at the time, Luis Fernandez. In interviews, the former commander has already admitted that the Brazilian’s first year was excellent, but the second was a problem, mainly because of the athlete’s off-field life.

Ronaldinho Gaucho, from PSG AFP via Getty Images

O “Witch”, in turn, didn’t get along with the coach either. When asked about Fernandez in a 2017 interview with Le Parisien, Ronaldinho limited himself to saying: “Who is this?”.

With a star team of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé, the “new” PSG seeks to win the Champions League for the first time. AND the commander is now Mauricio Pochettino, who knows the reality of the club very well, as the Argentine was also a player at the time of Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Luis Fernandez.