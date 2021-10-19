Bride is injured and brother dies after WWI bomb explosion during wedding party

An bride was taken to a hospital emergency room after a World War I bomb exploded during the wedding party, which took place in a forest in Ukraine. her brother died in the explosion.

Lidiia Makarchuk, 31, was hit by shrapnel in the face, legs, arms and hands. The groom, Norbert, and other guests were also wounded, but less seriously, according to “Sun”. The accident took place at the end of last month.

It is believed that the explosion of the bomb was caused by a bonfire made at the party, which took place in the Carpathian region, near Hungary.

Lidiia and Norbert, who have lived in Bracknell (England) since 2017, chose the place for its beauty and family roots.

“In a second I felt like someone had picked up a rock and thrown it in my face, especially my nose.”, said the bride, a Ukrainian accountant. “Then I felt a ringing in my ears followed by a silence in which I could hear only myself. I turned around, covered my face with my hands and started to pray for myself. Then I realized it wasn’t just me. were moaning, everyone was in pain.”

Lidiia Makarchuk wound after explosion Photo: Reproduction

The region of the accident was battle field between Russian and Austro-Hungarian forces during the Great Conflict in 1916.

About the dead brother-in-law, Norbert declared:

“I will never forget the sound of Myroslav’s mortal agony. I tried to bandage his head and put him in recovery position, but it was too late. He fought for his life for two hours. I’m still thinking, what more could I have done? Why not me? Why them? War movies are the closest thing I experienced that night, I will never forget.”

Lidiia is still hospitalized, but is recovering well and has already started walking again.