By selling Extra stores, GPA gains momentum to invest – Economy

O Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) should receive R$5.2 billion for the sale of 71 Extra Hiper stores to the assai. By putting an end to this flag, the group still takes from its accounts the loss it brought to the balance sheet. However, even with cash in the box and more profitable deals in the portfolio, GPA has a challenge: to gain national scale. For this, the company says it will leave the defensive position in which it had been playing for a long time and start attacking in the opening of new stores and, eventually, in acquisitions of regional chains.

Retail experts say that, by stemming the losses that hypermarkets brought, the GPA becomes lighter. Of the 32 remaining Extra Hiper stores that were not sold to Assaí, 14 will be converted into supermarkets Sugar Loaf and 14 in Extra markets. The other 4 will be sold in the coming months.

In the case of the points to be converted to Pão de Açúcar, the president of GPA, Jorge Faiçal, says that the revenue from food should be kept at the same level, but that the cash generation from these operations should increase by 3 to 4 percentage points . This is because the Pão de Açúcar supermarkets have a much higher profit margin.

Even with all the efforts to recover the Extra Hiper banner, the operation had not yet returned to being profitable. There will also no longer be the brand’s drugstores, which had a marginal effect on the group’s revenue. “A GPA without Extra Hiper becomes much more profitable”, says Alberto Serrentino, founder of consultancy Varese Retail and specialist in retail. “Much smaller in scale, but more profitable.”

However, it is undeniable that, once again, GPA decreases in size. In the split with Assaí, GPA lost its main growth engine. Now, it loses at least R$ 8.7 billion in sales per year, considering only the stores sold. In 2020, the conglomerate earned R$ 55.7 billion. In addition to the scale, the French-controlled group casino it loses market share and part of its negotiating power with the industry.

According to Serrentino, the group made the strategic decision to capitalize to invest in the expansion of Pão de Açúcar, a business with more stable demand and a sustainable economic model, in addition to a strong brand. He defines the resulting company as “a network of proximity and supermarkets premium, with the possibility of making regional acquisitions and nationalizing the brand”.

new territories

In fact, territorial expansion must now be intense. The proposal is that, with conversions and expansion, Pão de Açúcar will have 100 new stores in the next three years. The same goal is planned for the Minuto banner. “The company leaves the defensive territory and starts attacking in its strengths”, says Feisal.

According to him, the company is aware of opportunities linked to regional supermarket chains, but he points out that the studies are still preliminary.

For Eduardo Terra, president of the Brazilian Society of Retail and Consumer Affairs (SBVC), digital sales should also be another avenue for growth. “In addition to the e-commerce classic, they have the marketplace specialized, in which they have done some interesting things”, he says.

For him, the BRL 5.2 billion seem to have been enough to get out of the way the need to sell more assets to leverage investments. The challenge, therefore, is to use resources to deliver growth.

New sales are out, according to Feisal: “There is no additional divestment plan, either in Brazil or in Latin America,” he told investors.

According to analysts Danniela Eiger, Thiago Suedt and Gustavo Senday, from XP, the transaction is positive for GPA. They point out that, of the BRL 4 billion in net resources, BRL 1.2 billion will be used to reinvest in the business, mainly in GPA’s expansion plans in Brazil and in the acceleration of digital initiatives, BRL 500 million will be paid in cash dividends (6.7% yield) and the rest will be used to reduce debt and working capital.

The point of attention, for analysts, is governance. “Although Casino (the French group that controls GPA and Assaí) did not vote on the transaction, investors may be uncomfortable with the risks involving related parties, as Casino will continue to look for alternatives to reduce its level of leverage. However, we believe that the transaction should generate value for the minority shareholders of Assaí and GPA”, write Eiger, Suedt and Senday.