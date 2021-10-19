Caixa releases withdrawals of the 6th installment for the last groups; up to R$375

This Tuesday (19), Caixa finalized the schedule of withdrawals for the 6th installment of emergency aid. Installments between R$150 and R$375.

Caixa finalizes the release of withdrawals related to sixth installment of emergency aid in 2021. This Tuesday (10/19), the granting occurs to the last groups of beneficiaries who are not part of Bolsa Família. That is, those who were born in the months of November and December.

It is worth noting that the 7th cycle of emergency aid to beneficiaries of the family allowance. For this audience, the withdrawal can be made from the same period for the deposits. Those enrolled in Bolsa Família, according to Caixa, receive the most advantageous benefit between the emergency aid and the program in which they are registered.

In case of any doubt, all emergency aid beneficiaries can obtain more information directly through Caixa’s telephone call center at number 111 (service takes place between 7 am and 10 pm). There is also the option of making queries through the bank’s website and on the Dataprev page.

7th installment of emergency aid: calendar

With the end of the sixth payment cycle, Caixa has already started making deposits from the seventh installment for those enrolled in Bolsa Família. The dates follow the final digit of the beneficiaries’ NIS:

NIS final number Payment dates NIS 1 October 18, 2021 NIS 2 October 19, 2021 NIS 3 October 20, 2021 NIS 4 October 21, 2021 NIS 5 October 22, 2021 NIS 6 October 25, 2021 NIS 7 October 26, 2021 NIS 8 October 27, 2021 NIS 9 October 28, 2021 NIS 0 October 29, 2021

The other beneficiaries who are not part of Bolsa Família, in turn, receive the 7th installment according to the specific schedule. Dates are organized based on the recipient’s birthday month. Initially, the money is deposited in social savings and then released for immediate withdrawals.

Check out the 7th installment calendar for CadÚnico members and members of emergency aid since last year: