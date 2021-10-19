Call interrupts interview and GloboNews journalist is embarrassed

Journalist Cecília Flash, presenter of Globo’s news channel, GloboNews, wore a tight skirt during the journalistic program “Edition 18h”, shown last Sunday afternoon (17). That’s because an interviewee who participated in the newspaper was interrupted by a Skype call, leaving the broadcaster’s presenter embarrassed.

The secretary of Justice and Public Security of Mato Grosso do Sul, Antônio Carlos Videira, spoke on GloboNews about the wave of violence that is taking place on the border between Brazil and Paraguay, when he was interrupted by a call through a video call. In the images of the interview that was taking place through the same application, a window appeared in the center of the interviewee’s face, informing the call of a man named Alê Braga.

Embarrassed, the GloboNews presenter, realizing the gaffe live, immediately interrupted the interview: “Oops, a minute a video call is coming in. We lost contact there. Let’s try to resume right away, the conversation with the secretary, he ‘was’ talking about the work being done at the moment together with the Federal Police and the Government of Paraguay”, spoke the journalist.

Moments later, the interview was resumed and Cecília Flash apologized to the interviewee: “Now secretary, forgive us. A call came up ahead, now we’ll be able to talk to you,” declared the GloboNews journalist embarrassed. On social networks, the moment did not go unnoticed, and internet users commented on GloboNews’ live gaffe:

“Skypão blaring on globonews”, joked a netizen on his Twitter profile referring to Skype, an application for video calls. “Meet the Alê Braga! HAHAHAHA”, joked another GloboNews viewer mentioning the man who interrupted the live interview, “They serve the ale, poor thing”, joked another internet user also on his Twitter profile.

And this is not the first time GloboNews has become a topic on social media. Last month, two gaffes made the program “Estúdio I”, by presenter Maria Beltrão, a topic among internet users. The first curious situation occurred while the attraction’s political commentator, Natuza Nery, was carrying out a political analysis when a “voice from beyond” entered the broadcast.

Natuza was interrupted by her Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, who decided to communicate live: “Look here Alexa, stop. Excuse!”, said the embarrassed political analyst. Maria Beltrão made fun of the situation: “Guys I loved the: ‘Alexia, enough! For Alexia, enough!’. Natuza then amended: “Just now that she’s gone to talk? I’m red“. A short time later, while presenter Maria Beltrão was speaking live on her program, a broom salesman’s voice leaked out.

Flávia Noronha, who is also a political commentator for the news, tried to hide it, but Maria Beltrão once again didn’t let it pass: “What is this? Is it the bread cart that is passing by?”, he asked. And continued: “No, I’m listening. Broomstick, broom, look at the broom”, Flávia Noronha, a little embarrassed, assumed that the sound was coming from her residence: “On here? It’s here, it’s the broomstick. My doors are all locked, I was quiet and pretending to be normal“joked the journalist.