Calleri is featured in the Argentine press

“Calleri gave the first victory to São Paulo by Rogério Ceni”. That’s how the newspaper “Olé”, from Argentina, published about the derby between São Paulo and Corinthians, at Morumbi. After six straight draws, the Argentine’s goal decided the game, giving the victory to São Paulo, after a month without winning.

The result also helped to maintain a taboo that has lasted 11 years: since 2010, São Paulo does not know what it is to lose to its rival at Morumbi in the Brazilian Championship. In all competitions, Corinthians has not beaten São Paulo at Morumbi since 2017.

Yesterday, at Majestoso, the popular music of the São Paulo fans materialized: Reinaldo played at Calleri and scored a goal. The tricolor victory was highlighted in the Argentine press, highlighting the performance of shirt 30, who scored his third goal on his return to São Paulo.

The “hermana” press has many reasons to talk about the cast of São Paulo, the most “Argentine” team in the Brazilian Championship. The São Paulo tricolor is the team with the most foreigners in the squad: there are eight and, among them, three Argentines: in addition to Calleri, Benítez and the injured Rigoni were mentioned by the newspaper.

It is worth remembering that, in Brasileirão, it is only allowed to list five foreigners per round, which naturally forces the coach to give up three foreigners. In yesterday’s derby, São Paulo took to the field with four of them in the starting lineup: Orejuela, Arboleda, Benítez and Calleri. Gabriel Neves, the fifth, was on the bench and entered the break, in the vacancy of “Lobo”. Rigoni and Galeano, injured, were left out. Rojas was also unrelated.

“Olé” also remembered the name of Hernán Crespo, an Argentine idol, who was replaced by Rogério Ceni in the technical command of the team. The bad news for the São Paulo fan is that the author of the goal left the field in the 32nd minute of the second half, feeling a thigh injury and could lose the team in the next rounds.

São Paulo’s next match is against one of the Copa Sudamericana finalists, RB Bragantino, on Sunday, at 6:15 pm, at Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragança Paulista.